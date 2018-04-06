Commonwealth Games: Katie Archibald, Sarah Vasey, Tai & Evans win golds

Siblings Katie and John Archibald were among the medals at the Anna Meares Velodrome on day two

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Scottish cyclist Katie Archibald won her first Commonwealth Games gold with individual pursuit victory as England's Sarah Vasey swam to her first major title on day two on Australia's Gold Coast.

There was further success for the Archibald family as Katie's elder brother John won men's individual pursuit silver, beaten to the gold medal by English amateur cyclist Charlie Tanfield, while Wales' Lewis Oliva won keirin silver.

Their success was preceded by Welsh weightlifter Gareth Evans, who won the -69kg category to secure Wales' first gold medal of the Games.

Further home nations success soon came in the pool, as England's Alice Tai won the women's S9 100m backstroke before Lewis White added S9 100m freestyle silver.

Scotland's Duncan Scott won 200m freestyle bronze before defending champion Adam Peaty qualified fastest for the 50m breaststroke final, setting a new Games record.

Elsewhere, England's women followed in the footsteps of their male team-mates in reaching the podium of the gymnastics team event, winning silver behind champions Canada.

Family affair for Archibald siblings

Media playback is not supported on this device Katie Archibald wins women's 3,000m individual pursuit

Scotland's Archibald led the charge for the home nations on the second day at the Anna Meares Velodrome, coming from behind to win the women's individual pursuit.

She clocked three minutes 26.088 seconds to beat Australia's Rebecca Wiasak, having set a Games record in qualifying.

Victory marked the Scot's first Commonwealth title - adding to her already impressive collection of Olympic, world and European golds - after winning points-race bronze in Glasgow four years ago.

Elder brother John then added another medal to Scotland's tally with silver as Tanfield crossed the line first to win gold in the men's individual pursuit.

Oliva won Wales' third medal of the Games with silver in the men's keirin behind Australia's Matt Glaetzer, with Scotland's Jack Carlin finishing fourth.

All smiles for golden girl Vasey

Media playback is not supported on this device Vasey wins gold in women's 50m breaststroke

Vasey, 21, was the first Briton to win a medal in the pool on day two, claiming gold in the women's 50m breaststroke final.

She touched the wall in 30.60 seconds ahead of Games record holder Alia Atkinson of Jamaica, with Leiston Pickett of Australia in bronze.

More medals soon followed as Scott finished third in the 200m freestyle behind an Australian one-two, despite being fastest in qualifying.

England's world-record holder Tai then won England's landmark medal, stopping the clock in a time of 1:8.77, before team-mate Lewis White set a new British record to win S9 100m freestyle silver.

Elsewhere, England's Peaty set a new Games record of 58.51secs to win his 50m breaststroke semi-final as he looks to defend his title from four years ago.

South Africa's Chad le Clos won his 13th Commonwealth gold medal with victory in the 50m butterfly, making him the most successful male swimmer in Games history.

Silver success for England's gymnasts

The England gymnastics team posted a total score of 162.650 to win silver

The women's team had suffered blows prior to the Games, with sisters Ellie and Becky Downie not considered for the team after recent injuries and Claudia Fragapane and Amy Tinkler both forced to withdraw.

But that proved no problem as the young English team - Georgia-Mae Fenton, Lucy Stanhope, Alice Kinsella, Kelly Simm and Taeja James - posted a total score of 162.650 to win team silver.

Their score was just 0.425 points behind Canada as hosts Australia won bronze.

It marked a second gymnastics medal for England in as many days after the men's team won gold on Thursday.

Welshman Evans lifts for gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Welshman Evans won his nation's first gold medal of the Games with victory in the -69kg weightlifting.

The 31-year-old - who made his Commonwealth Games debut in Delhi in 2010 - posted a total of 299kg.

The silver medal was won by Sri Lanka's Indika Dissanayake Mudiyanselage, while Deepak Lather of India claimed bronze.

There was disappointment for the home nations in the women's -58kg final, however, with England's Laura Hewitt, Wales' Christie Williams and Scotland's Jodey Hughes finishing fourth, seventh and ninth respectively.