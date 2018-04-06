Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Katie Archibald wins individual pursuit gold

Scotland's Katie Archibald won bronze in the points race in Glasgow four years ago

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Scotland's Katie Archibald won Commonwealth Games gold with victory in the women's 3,000m individual pursuit on the Gold Coast.

Archibald clocked three minutes 26.088 seconds to beat Australia's Rebecca Wiasak and secure her first medal at these Games.

She trailed Wiasak for the first 1,250m but paced herself well to push for victory in the final two laps.

Australia's Annette Edmondson took the bronze in 3:30.922.

Archibald's older brother, John, will race England's Charlie Tanfield for men's 4,000m individual pursuit gold at 11:31 BST.

'This means so much'

Archibald is a four-time European champion in the event and set a Games record time in qualifying earlier on Friday.

Wiasak made a fast start but was unable to maintain the pace and Archibald was able to take advantage.

"The Archibalds aren't known for parties but this is going to be the biggest Friday night we've had in a while," the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

"You sometimes feel embarrassed about over-egging the pride of wearing the Scotland jersey, but this meant so much."