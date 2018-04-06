Commonwealth Games: Scots win opening beach volleyball matches

From the section

Seain Cook and Robin Miedzybrodzki held their nerve to win the deciding set against Sri Lanka

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Date: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Scotland's men and women won their opening beach volleyball matches at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The men's team of Seain Cook and Robin Miedzybrodzki beat Sri Lanka 2-1, 21-15 18-21 16-14.

The women's team, made up of Lynne Beattie and Mel Coutts, beat Grenada 21-8 21-11.

The men have still to face Sierra Leone and Canada in the preliminary stages, while the women will meet Cyprus and Australia.

Beach volleyball is making its Commonwealth Games debut, with Scotland still to face Sierra Leone and Canada in the preliminary rounds.