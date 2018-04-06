Commonwealth Games: Welsh weightlifter Gareth Evans wins -69kg gold

The Gold Coast Commonwealths mark Evans' third Games after making his debut in Delhi eight years ago

Weightlifter Gareth Evans won Wales' first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with victory in the men's -69kg.

The 31-year-old posted a total of 299kg to win the home nations' first medal on day two of the Gold Coast Games.

The silver medal was won by Sri Lanka's Indika Dissanayake Mudiyanselage, while Deepak Lather of India claimed bronze.

London 2012 Olympian Evans was fifth in the -62kg category in Glasgow four years ago having made his Commonwealth Games debut in Delhi in 2010.