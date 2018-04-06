Northern Ireland swimmers Danielle Hill, Jordan Sloan and David Thompson give their reactions following Friday's swimming heats at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Eighteen-year-old Larne swimmer Hill qualified for the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke events.

Sloan missed out on a place in the 200m freestyle final by just eight hundredths of a second.

Thompson was part of the men's 4x100m relay team which qualified sixth for the final by coming fourth in their heat.