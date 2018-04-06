Commonwealth Games: Guernsey bowler Lucy Beere 'physically and mentally drained' after loss

Lucy Beere won the World Cup in Australia last month and was the 2008 Under 25 World Champion

Guernsey's Lucy Beere says the Commonwealth Games was a step too far after winning a world title in March.

The 35-year-old won the World Cup in Australia last month but has lost two of her three matches so far to rule her out of a spot in the knockout stages.

"Personally I'm just physically and mentally drained.

"It was only going to be a matter of time before it caught up with me and unfortunately it was two days earlier than I wanted," she told BBC Guernsey.

Beere's only win came against Jersey's Rachel MacDonald, and after an opening loss to Wales' Laura Daniels, her 21-6 defeat by Scotland's Caroline Brown meant she could not finish in the top two of her pool.

She will face Brunei's Amaliah Matali in her final match on Saturday,.

"I've been getting up at 0530 to come and play for 0900, we have to be here a certain time before, so it has been tough, but you know you can't use it as an excuse, you just have to get on with it," added Beere.

"I will continue to support my guys, I have one more game, it's all about pride for me so I want to go out and win that and finish to be best I can and then it will be looking forward to going home and starting our outdoor season,

"Hopefully I can win a few island titles and perhaps help me get selected for big events next year."