BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales knocked out by Australia in team table tennis

Hursey & Wales out of team table tennis event

Watch highlights as Australia overcome a Welsh team, including 11-year-old Anna Hursey, in the quarter-finals of the team table tennis event.

