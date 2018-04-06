Commonwealth Games: Katie Archibald secures individual pursuit gold

Scotland's Katie Archibald says winning gold made it "a fantastic day"

Scotland's Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald has won Commonwealth gold in the individual women's pursuit on the Gold Coast.

Archibald clocked three minutes 26.088 seconds to beat Australia's Rebecca Wiasak and secure her first medal at the Commonwealth Games.

"This means so much. You sometimes feel embarrassed about over-egging the pride of wearing the Scotland jersey, but this meant so much," she told the BBC.

"We think it's a British record, and it's a fantastic day. As soon as I walked in, I knew I was good for it.

"The Archibalds aren't known for parties but this is going to be the biggest Friday night we've had in a while."

It brings Scotland's medal tally at the Games to six.

