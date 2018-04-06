Commonwealth Games: Vasey wins gold in 50m breaststroke

From the section

Vasey wins gold in women's 50m breaststroke

England's Sarah Vasey won gold in the women's 50m breaststroke on her Commonwealth Games debut.

Vasey beat Jamaican Alia Atkinson in a time of 30.60 seconds while Australia's Leiston Pickett claimed bronze.

Scotland's Duncan Scott won bronze in the men's 200m freestyle, won by Australian Kyle Chalmers with England's James Guy fourth.

South African Chad le Clos won the 50m butterfly but was seventh in the 200m freestyle.

England's Adam Peaty qualified quickest in his 100m breaststroke heat and will compete in the semi-final on Friday (11:32 BST).

More to follow.