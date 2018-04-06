Commonwealth Games: Athlete in 'serious condition' after contracting malaria

The Commonwealth Games are being held on Australia's Gold Coast

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

A competitor at the Commonwealth Games is in a "serious condition" in an Australian hospital after contracting malaria.

The 23-year-old was admitted on Thursday to the Gold Coast University Hospital (GCUH) in Queensland.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have confirmed it is not one of their athletes.

There is no risk of contracting malaria in Australia and the disease, spread via mosquitoes, is not contagious.

"The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored," said Games organisers.