Commonwealth Games: England beat Malawi as Wales lose to New Zealand
|Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online.
England made it two wins from two group matches with victory over Malawi at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
The Red Roses, who beat Scotland 74-28 on day one, put in another confident performance to win 74-49.
England, ranked number three in the world, face Uganda on Sunday at 06:02 BST.
Wales lost 70-44 against former Commonwealth champions New Zealand despite trailing by only five goals at half-time.
Jamaica scored a memorable last-second goal in their 57-46 win over South Africa, while defending champions Australia thrashed Barbados 79-24.
Northern Ireland face South Africa on Saturday (06:02), while Scotland play Wales (09:32).