Commonwealth Games: England's women lose to Canada in Pool A opener

Guard Georgia Jones, who plays domestically for Manchester Mystics, was England's top scorer with 11 points

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's women were defeated by Canada in their opening Pool A match on the second day of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Canada registered an 80-54 win as basketball makes its first appearance at the Games since 2006.

Australia's women also began their Pool A campaign with a victory as they thrashed Mozambique 115-53.

In the men's event, Australia beat Canada 95-55, while New Zealand recorded a 110-65 win over Nigeria.

England's women are next in action on Sunday, when they play Mozambique at 02:30 BST.