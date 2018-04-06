Larne teenager Conor Ferguson says he "went out a bit quick" in Friday's 100m backstroke final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in which he finished eighth in a time of 55.01 seconds.

The 18-year-old had qualified fourth fastest for the final by setting a time of 54.48 in the semi-finals.

"I'm disappointed but I made the final so I'll take that. It is an amazing experience - I'll look back to see what went wrong and come back stronger."