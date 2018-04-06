Commonwealth Games: England hockey teams win as Scotland held

Harry Martin scored England's seventh goal against Malaysia

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's men and women's hockey teams won on the second day of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The women comfortably beat Wales 5-1 in their second group match after defeating South Africa 2-0 on Thursday.

The men started their campaign by thrashing Malaysia 7-0 thanks to three goals in each of the second and fourth periods.

Scotland's women drew 0-0 with Canada after they had a goal overturned in the final quarter.