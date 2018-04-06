BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Mixed emotions for Hill in Gold Coast

Mixed emotions for Hill in Gold Coast

Northern Ireland swimmer Danielle Hill reacts to a mixed day at the Commonwealth Games with the Larne teenager qualifying for a final but missing out on another.

The 18-year-old qualified for Saturday's final of the 50m freestyle but finished eighth in her 100m backstroke semi-final.

Hill said that pool conditions led to her failing to secure a European qualifying time in the 100m backstroke

