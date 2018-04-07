Commonwealth Games: Tesni Evans reaches squash semi-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Highlights as Malaysia cruise to a 3-0 victory over Wales

British champion Tesni Evans qualified for the women's squash semi-final after defeating number one seed Laura Massaro on the Gold Coast.

Evans beat England's Massaro 3-1 to progress to the semi-finals on Sunday where she will face Sarah Jane-Perry.

Massaro faced three match points before Evans claimed victory at the fourth attempt to complete a third successive win over her English opponent.

"I am just so happy to get through that match," said Evans.

Evans, from Rhyl, had raced into a 2-0 lead before Massaro battled back but the Welsh player closed the game out.

"That was huge and very emotional," said Evans.

"I felt like there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders and I felt relief to get through that.

"Winning a match like that against the favourite will give me a lot of confidence going into the next round.

"My next opponent is very good and I have not beaten her before."

In swimming, Chloe Tutton qualified for the 200m breaststroke final after posting the third fastest time in the heats. Calum Jarvis, Alys Thomas, Harriet Jones, Harriet West and Xavier Castelli all qualified for semi-finals.

In cycling, James Ball is on course for a second medal after winning silver earlier in the week. Ball and his pilot Peter Mitchell qualified second fastest in the men's blind and visually impaired sprint qualifying behind Scotland pair of Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham who posted a new world record.

Lewis Oliva is hoping to add to his silver medal in the keirin after qualifying eight fastest in the men's sprint before the knockout races.

Singles player Laura Daniels and the mens triples of Ross Owen, Stephen Harris and Jonathan Tomlinson lost their unbeaten records but qualified for the quarter-finals, while the men's pairs of Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt also reached the last eight after defeating Northern Ireland.

Wales' mixed relay triathlon team finished sixth, the men's hockey team lost 3-0 to Malaysia, while gymnast Josh Cook was 13th in the men's all-round individual competition.