Gold Coast 2018: Weightlifting - Women's 63kg

RankCountryNameSnatch (kg)Clean and jerk (kg)Totak (kg)
1CANMaude Charron98122 GR220 
2ENGZoe Smith92115207
3SAMona Pretorius91115206
4NIEmma McQuaid82100182
5INDVandna Gupta80100180
6BANMabia Aktar78102180
7MLTYasmin Zammit Stevens7995174
8NRUMaximina Uepa7793170
9WALHolly Knowles7393166
10UGAIrene Kasuubo7185156
11KENWinnie Okoth6687153
SEYClementina Agricole83--
AUSSeen Lee--DNF

Top Stories