Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 200m Butterfly

Heats

Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSDavid Morgan1:57.42 
2AUSGrant Irvine1:57.91 
3NZLewis Clareburt1:58.32 
4ENGJacob Peters1:58.42 
5ENGJoe Litchfield1:59.69 
6SAEben Vorster2:00.72 
7GIBMatt Savitz2:15.41
Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1CANMackenzie Darragh1:56.96 
2SCODuncan Scott1:57.64 
3SAChad Le Clos1:57.89 
4ENGJames Guy1:58.43 
5INDSajan Prakash1:58.87 
6NZBradlee Ashby2:00.30 
7SRICherantha De Silva2:08.71

