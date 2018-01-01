Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 200m Butterfly
Heats
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|David Morgan
|1:57.42
|2
|AUS
|Grant Irvine
|1:57.91
|3
|NZ
|Lewis Clareburt
|1:58.32
|4
|ENG
|Jacob Peters
|1:58.42
|5
|ENG
|Joe Litchfield
|1:59.69
|6
|SA
|Eben Vorster
|2:00.72
|7
|GIB
|Matt Savitz
|2:15.41
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|CAN
|Mackenzie Darragh
|1:56.96
|2
|SCO
|Duncan Scott
|1:57.64
|3
|SA
|Chad Le Clos
|1:57.89
|4
|ENG
|James Guy
|1:58.43
|5
|IND
|Sajan Prakash
|1:58.87
|6
|NZ
|Bradlee Ashby
|2:00.30
|7
|SRI
|Cherantha De Silva
|2:08.71