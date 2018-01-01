Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 100m Freestyle
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Heats
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|SHN
|Ben Dillon
|0:58.95
|2
|SHN
|Duwaine Yon
|1:00.47
|3
|SHN
|Colby Thomas
|1:03.36
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|KEN
|Steven Maina
|53.53
|2
|FIJ
|Paul Elaisa
|53.96
|3
|PNG
|Leonard Kalate
|54.91
|4
|ANT
|Jadon Wuilliez
|55.21
|5
|SEY
|Adam Moncherry
|55.90
|6
|SVG
|Alexander Cyrus
|57.56
|7
|SVG
|Nikolas Sylvester
|58.67
|Heat 3
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|SAM
|Brandon Schuster
|51.95
|2
|FIJ
|Epeli Rabua Herbert
|54.02
|3
|SEY
|Dean Hoffman
|54.35
|4
|CAY
|Iain Mccallum
|54.56
|5
|GIB
|James Sanderson
|54.57
|6
|PNG
|Josh Tarere
|56.12
|7
|GUY
|Andrew Fowler
|56.33
|8
|CKI
|Temaruata Strickland
|57.33
|Heat 4
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|BAR
|Alex Sobers
|51.12
|2
|MRI
|Mathieu Marquet
|51.71
|3
|MRI
|Gregory Anodin
|52.97
|4
|MOZ
|Denilson Da Costa
|53.30
|5
|PAK
|Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq
|54.21
|6
|ANT
|Stefano Mitchell
|54.95
|KEN
|Issa Mohamed
|DNS
|BAH
|N'Nhyn Fernander
|DNS
|Heat 5
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|MRI
|Bradley Vincent
|49.93
|2
|NI
|Calum Bain
|50.47
|3
|MOZ
|Igor Mogne
|50.74
|4
|MAS
|Welson Wee Sheng Sim
|50.91
|5
|MAS
|Keith Kit Sern Lim
|51.04
|6
|LCA
|Jean-Luc Zephir
|51.66
|7
|PNG
|Samuel Seghers
|51.94
|8
|SRI
|Kyle Abeysinghe
|52.20
|Heat 6
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Jack Cartwright
|48.85
|2
|SA
|Chad Le Clos
|49.17
|3
|CAN
|Markus Thormeyer
|49.41
|4
|ENG
|David Cumberlidge
|49.77
|5
|NZ
|Matthew Stanley
|49.79
|6
|NZ
|Sam Perry
|49.90
|7
|SA
|Calvyn Justus
|50.06
|8
|ENG
|Elliot Clogg
|50.56
|Heat 7
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|CAN
|Yuri Kisil
|49.06
|2
|SRI
|Matthew Abeysinghe
|49.11
|3
|AUS
|Cameron Mcevoy
|49.20
|4
|WAL
|Calum Jarvis
|49.65
|5
|NI
|Jordan Sloan
|49.72
|6
|SCO
|Kieran Mcguckin
|50.02
|7
|CAN
|Ruslan Gaziev
|50.04
|8
|NI
|David Thompson
|50.22
|Heat 8
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Kyle Chalmers
|48.81
|2
|TTO
|Dylan Carter
|48.96
|3
|SCO
|Duncan Scott
|48.99
|4
|NZ
|Daniel Hunter
|49.65
|5
|SCO
|Jack Thorpe
|49.82
|6
|SGP
|Darren Lim
|50.79
|7
|GGY
|Miles Munro
|50.80
|8
|SRI
|Cherantha De Silva
|52.08