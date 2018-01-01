Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 100m Freestyle

Heats

Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1SHNBen Dillon0:58.95 
2SHNDuwaine Yon1:00.47 
3SHNColby Thomas1:03.36
Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1KENSteven Maina53.53 
2FIJPaul Elaisa53.96 
3PNGLeonard Kalate54.91 
4ANTJadon Wuilliez55.21 
5SEYAdam Moncherry55.90 
6SVGAlexander Cyrus57.56 
7SVGNikolas Sylvester58.67
Heat 3
RankCountryNameTime
1SAMBrandon Schuster51.95 
2FIJEpeli Rabua Herbert54.02 
3SEYDean Hoffman54.35 
4CAYIain Mccallum54.56 
5GIBJames Sanderson54.57 
6PNGJosh Tarere56.12 
7GUYAndrew Fowler56.33 
8CKITemaruata Strickland57.33
Heat 4
RankCountryNameTime
1BARAlex Sobers51.12 
2MRIMathieu Marquet51.71 
3MRIGregory Anodin52.97 
4MOZDenilson Da Costa53.30 
5PAKSyed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq54.21 
6ANTStefano Mitchell54.95 
KENIssa MohamedDNS 
BAHN'Nhyn FernanderDNS
Heat 5
RankCountryNameTime
1MRIBradley Vincent49.93 
2NICalum Bain50.47 
3MOZIgor Mogne50.74 
4MASWelson Wee Sheng Sim50.91 
5MASKeith Kit Sern Lim51.04 
6LCAJean-Luc Zephir51.66 
7PNGSamuel Seghers51.94 
8SRIKyle Abeysinghe52.20
Heat 6
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSJack Cartwright48.85 
2SAChad Le Clos49.17 
3CANMarkus Thormeyer49.41 
4ENGDavid Cumberlidge49.77 
5NZMatthew Stanley49.79 
6NZSam Perry49.90 
7SACalvyn Justus50.06 
8ENGElliot Clogg50.56 
Heat 7
RankCountryNameTime
1CANYuri Kisil49.06 
2SRIMatthew Abeysinghe49.11 
3AUSCameron Mcevoy49.20 
4WALCalum Jarvis49.65 
5NIJordan Sloan49.72 
6SCOKieran Mcguckin50.02 
7CANRuslan Gaziev50.04 
8NIDavid Thompson50.22
Heat 8
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSKyle Chalmers48.81 
2TTODylan Carter48.96 
3SCODuncan Scott48.99 
4NZDaniel Hunter49.65 
5SCOJack Thorpe49.82 
6SGPDarren Lim50.79 
7GGYMiles Munro50.80 
8SRICherantha De Silva52.08

