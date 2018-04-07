Commonwealth Games: England's Jack Oliver wins silver in the men's -77kg weightlifting
|2018 Commonwealth Games
|Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Jack Oliver won silver for England in the men's -77kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games.
The 27-year-old, who led the competition after the snatch, posted a total of 312kg to improve on in his fourth place at Glasgow 2014.
India's Sathish Kumar Sivalingam took gold, finishing on 317kg, as Australia's Francois Etoundi won bronze for a second straight Games.
England's Zoe Smith competes at 05:00 BST in the women's -63kg final.
More to follow.