Commonwealth Games: England's Joe Townsend & Jade Jones win men & women's Para-triathlon golds

A big crash from five-time world champion Bill Chaffey

Joe Townsend and Jade Jones won gold for England in the men's and women's Commonwealth Para-triathlon.

In a dramatic men's race, Australia's Bill Chaffey collided with the barrier allowing Townsend, then third, to pass him before hauling in Chaffey's team-mate Nic Beveridge to snatch gold.

Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Jones, 22, caught the home nation's Lauren Parker during the final stage.

A late crash then saw Parker surrender silver to team-mate Emily Tapp.

