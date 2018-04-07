BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Jade Jones takes gold in the women's Para-triathlon

Jones takes gold in women's Para-triathlon

England's Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Jade Jones takes gold in the women's Para-triathlon after overtaking the home favourite Lauren Parker during the final stage.

