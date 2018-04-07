BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Brownlees help England win silver in triathlon mixed team relay
Highlights: England win silver in triathlon relay
Commonwealth Games
Watch highlights as England's Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, alongside Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland, have to settle for silver as Australia take gold in the triathlon mixed team relay.
