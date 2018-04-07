BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Tesni Evans beats England's Laura Massaro in feisty squash quarter-final

Evans shocks Massaro in feisty squash clash

Wales' Tesni Evans emerges victorious in a sometimes tetchy women's quarter-finals match against England's Laura Massaro and goes through to the semi-finals after a 3-1 win.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day three of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: World champion Glaetzer in shock sprint exit

Available to UK users only

Top Stories