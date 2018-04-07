Commonwealth Games: Wilson and Hall give England one-two, Brownlees help win silver

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Nile Wilson wins gold in the men's all-around final

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Gymnasts Nile Wilson and James Hall gave England a one-two in the men's all-around final, while the Brownlees helped the country win silver in the triathlon mixed team relay at the Commonwealth Games.

England's Joe Townsend and Jade Jones won gold medals in the Para-triathlon events on day three in Australia.

Their compatriots Zoe Smith and Jack Oliver claimed weightlifting silver medals.

And Wales' Tesni Evans upset England's top seed Laura Massaro to reach the women's squash semi-finals, while the men's top seed Nick Matthew also lost.

Hall and Wilson won gold in the men's team final on Thursday and the two gymnasts continued their fine form in a closely fought competition.

Wilson, nursing a wrist injury, went into the final rotation in joint first place with Marios Georgiou of Cyprus, just 0.025 points ahead of Hall, and he posted 15.100 on the horizontal bar to win by 0.975 points.

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland had to settle for silver in the triathlon mixed team relay after England and Australia broke clear early on.

The world champions took a decisive lead on leg three and Olympic champion Alistair was unable to catch the men's individual silver medallist Jacob Birtwhistle.

Australia's Bill Chaffey collided with a barrier in a dramatic men's Para-triathlon race, allowing Townsend, then third, to pass him before hauling in Chaffey's team-mate Nic Beveridge.

Jones caught the home nation's Lauren Parker during the final stage of the women's race, before a late crash led to Parker surrendering silver to team-mate Emily Tapp.

Weightlifter Smith won gold in the women's -58kg at Glasgow 2014 and returned in the -63kg category, posting 207kg, but Canada's Maude Charron eased to gold with 220kg, while Mona Pretorius of South Africa took bronze.

Oliver led the men's -77kg category after the snatch before posting a total of 312kg, but he was beaten by India's Sathish Kumar Sivalingam, with Australia's Francois Etoundi winning bronze.

British squash champion Evans beat Massaro 3-1 and will face another Englishwoman, Sarah Jane-Perry, in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Massaro faced three match points before Evans, the sixth seed, claimed victory at the fourth attempt to complete a third successive win over her English opponent.

Englishman Matthew, the two-time defending men's champion, was then beaten 3-2 in the men's quarter-finals by Malaysia's Nafiizwan Adnan, the 12th seed.

Key action to follow on day three (all times BST)

From 07:41: Artistic gymnastics - women's all-around final

08:30: Basketball - England v India in men's Pool B, followed by Scotland v Cameroon (11:00)

08:31: Badminton - mixed team quarter-finals with Scotland v Malaysia and England v Canada

09:30: Table tennis - men's quarter-final, Northern Ireland v England

09:32: Netball - Scotland v Wales in Pool B

10:16: Track cycling - women's points race with Wales' Elinor Barker and Scotland's Katie Archibald

10:48: Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final with England's Adam Peaty and Scotland's Ross Murdoch

11:50: Track cycling - men's individual sprint final with Scotland's Jack Carlin facing New Zealand's Sam Webster.