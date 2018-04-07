Commonwealth Games: Tesni Evans shocks Laura Massaro, Nick Matthew also out
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels
Top seed Laura Massaro lost to Wales' Tesni Evans in the women's squash at the Commonwealth Games on a day men's champion Nick Matthew also went out.
Evans beat England's Massaro 3-1 to join Sarah-Jane Perry - another English player - in the semi-finals.
Men's top seed Matthew was then beaten 3-2 by 12th seed Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia.
Adnan next faces another Englishman - James Willstrop, who reached the semi-finals by beating Cameron Pilley 3-2.
British champion Evans, 25, squandered three match points before claiming victory at the fourth attempt to complete a third successive win over Massaro.
"That was huge and very emotional," said Evans. "I felt like there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders and I felt relief to get through that.
"Winning a match like that against the favourite will give me a lot of confidence going into the next round."
Evans next faces fifth seed Perry, who beat Australia's Donna Urquhart 3-1.
"My next opponent is very good and I have not beaten her before but I am going to give it everything," said Evans.
