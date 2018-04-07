Commonwealth Games: Elinor Barker wins points race gold, Scots complete podium

From the section

Elinor Barker produced a stunning performance to win points race gold and secure Wales' first cycling title of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Scotland's Katie Archibald and Neah Evans completed an all-British podium with silver and bronze respectively.

Barker gained a lap on the field to finish on 40 points, winning two of the 10 sprints.

The 23-year-old had won silver and Archibald, 24, took bronze at the Glasgow Games four years ago.

More to follow.