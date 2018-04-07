BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI boxers Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh progress to quarter-finals
Northern Ireland boxers Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh both reach the quarter-finals in their divisions at the Commonwealth Games.
Lisburn bantamweight Walker beat Australian Jack Bowen on a 4-1 decision with welterweight Walsh earning a unanimous win over Pakistan's Gul Zaib.
Walsh was cheered on by his sister Michaela who is also boxing for Northern Ireland at the Games.