Conor Ferguson is fifth fastest qualifier for Sunday's 50m backstroke final despite hitting the rope in his semi-final.

The 18-year-old clocked 25.79 in his 50m backstroke morning heat and improved that to 25.60 in his semi-final and believes he can go even faster in the final.

Ferguson was eighth in the 100m backstroke final on Friday.

