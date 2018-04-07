BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Conor Ferguson pleased to reach second Gold Coast final
Ferguson pleased to reach second final at Games
Conor Ferguson is fifth fastest qualifier for Sunday's 50m backstroke final despite hitting the rope in his semi-final.
The 18-year-old clocked 25.79 in his 50m backstroke morning heat and improved that to 25.60 in his semi-final and believes he can go even faster in the final.
Ferguson was eighth in the 100m backstroke final on Friday.