Commonwealth Games: England's Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold

From the section

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's Adam Peaty extended his unbeaten record by defending his men's 100m breaststroke title at the Commonwealth Games.

Peaty clocked a Games record of 58.84 seconds to finish ahead of compatriot James Wilby.

Wilby (59.43) finished ahead of South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh (59.44) in Australia.

Peaty, 23, is unbeaten in the discipline since the Glasgow Commonwealth Games four years ago.

More to follow.