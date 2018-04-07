BBC Sport - Medal hope Michaela's ringside roar for brother Aidan Walsh
Northern Ireland medal hopeful Michaela Walsh cheers on her brother Aidan in the Commonwealth Games welterweight boxing competition.
They are the first brother and sister to box at a Commonwealth Games.
Michaela was a spectator as Aidan beat Gul Zaib of Pakistan to qualify for the quarter-finals.
She also faces a last eight contest and is aiming to go one better than her 2014 silver when she competes in the featherweight division.