Commonwealth Games: England reach badminton mixed team semi-finals

England's Chloe Birch celebrates winning a point against 2014 Commonwealth women's singles champion Michelle Li

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England beat Canada 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the badminton mixed team event at the Commonwealth Games.

Chloe Birch beat women's singles champion Michelle Li, Raj Ouseph saw off Brian Yang and Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won in the men's doubles.

England, who won silver in Glasgow four years ago, will next face Malaysia, who beat Scotland 3-0 in their quarter-final match.

"I knew if I kept my speed I was quicker and that was key," said Birch.

Singapore will take on India in the other semi-final on Sunday.