Commonwealth Games: Jersey gymnasts 'make history' after final places

Dan Lee was the first Jersey man to ever compete in gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games

Jersey gymnasts have 'made history' after all three of the island's team made the final of the all-around events at the Commonwealth Games.

Dan Lee finished 12th in the men's competition while Bonita Shurmer was 17th in the women's final, one place ahead of team-mate Rachelle Flambard.

"I couldn't be happier," Lee told BBC Radio Jersey after the final.

"To be competing on this stage was fantastic and to get 12th, I improved by five places from qualifying."

Flambard had initially missed out on qualifying, but after two people pulled out she competed with just two hours notice.

"I've just competed at the Commonwealth Games to such a high level. Little me from Jersey - that would never have happened even in my dreams," she said.

"When we all came out I don't think any of us thought that all of us were going to make the finals, it's something that Jersey's never done before so we made history and it's amazing."

Shalamon makes backstroke final

Harry Shalamon swims at Grand Valley State University in Michigan

Jersey's Harry Shalamon has made the final of the 50 metres backstroke after coming third in his semi-final.

It is first time Shalamon has ever made a final at a major senior international meeting, having previously swum for the island at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa.

"I'm over the moon," he said.

"It was a great swim by me and I'm happy with that."

Disappointment for Jersey's men's triples

Jersey's men's triples bowls team team were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Having topped their group after wins over the home side Australia, as well as Botswana and Fiji, Derek Boswell, Malcolm de Sousa and Ross Davis were beaten 17-7 by Canada in the last eight.

De Sousa will hope to put the disappointment behind him when he begins the men's singles on Monday.