Commonwealth Games: Scotland hold off Cameroon to win again in basketball

Alasdair Fraser was one of three players to reach double figures in points scored for Scotland, while he also had nine rebounds

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Scotland made it two wins out of two in the men's basketball competition at the Commonwealth Games with a hard-fought 63-52 victory over Cameroon.

Gareth Murray top scored with 25 points as Scotland followed Thursday's opening 78-65 win over England in Pool B.

England kept alive their hopes of progressing with a 100-54 victory over India to move up to second.

The top two from Pool B will progress to a play-off with Pool A's bottom sides for a place in the semi-finals.