BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Tom Bosworth claims race walk silver medal with new British record
Bosworth wins race walk silver with British record
England's Tom Bosworth wins silver in the 20km race walk at the Commonwealth Games in a British record one hour 19 minutes 34 seconds, with Australia's Dane Bird-Smith taking gold.
