BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England get off to the perfect start with a quick opener from Alex Danson

England score quick opening goal against India

England take the lead after just 35 seconds against India in the women's hockey Pool A match on a day four of the Commonwealth Games, but they lost the game 2-1.

