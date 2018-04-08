BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England get off to the perfect start with a quick opener from Alex Danson
England score quick opening goal against India
England take the lead after just 35 seconds against India in the women's hockey Pool A match on a day four of the Commonwealth Games, but they lost the game 2-1.
