BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England lose 2-1 to India in women's hockey pool match
Highlights: India comeback to beat England
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch highlights as England take the lead against India in the women's hockey pool match after just 35 seconds but India hit back to equalise and score the winner in the final period to make it 2-1.
