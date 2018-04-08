BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England lose 2-1 to India in women's hockey pool match

Highlights: India comeback to beat England

Watch highlights as England take the lead against India in the women's hockey pool match after just 35 seconds but India hit back to equalise and score the winner in the final period to make it 2-1.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Goal in 35 seconds: England score quick opening goal against India

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Highlights: India comeback to beat England

Video

Life is so much easier with a race walker

Video

World champion Glaetzer in shock sprint exit

Video

'I feel so good' - Wales' Barker celebrates gold

Video

Highlights: Wales lose 3-0 to Malaysia

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Top Stories