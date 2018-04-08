BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Zambia's Nkumbu Silungwe floors Wales' Billy Edwards with a devastating left hook
'Oh my goodness what a left hook' - Silungwe floors Edwards
Commonwealth Games
Zambia's Nkumbu Silungwe floors Wales' Billy Edwards with a devastating left hook on his way to a unanimous points decision win in the men's 64kg round on 16.
