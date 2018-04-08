BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Sarah Davies

Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Davies

England's beauty queen turned weightlifter Sarah Davies claims silver medal in the women's -69kg weightlifting by finishing on 217kg, five kilos behind Punam Yadav of India, who won gold.

