BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Canada's Adam Keenan’s hammer throw 'causes carnage'

'Cause some carnage' - When hammer throws go wrong

Canada's Adam Keenan's hammer throw takes out one of the distance markers in the field and a microphone causing one of the commentators to joke that "they call that the jackpot".

