BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Canada's Adam Keenan’s hammer throw 'causes carnage'
'Cause some carnage' - When hammer throws go wrong
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Canada's Adam Keenan's hammer throw takes out one of the distance markers in the field and a microphone causing one of the commentators to joke that "they call that the jackpot".
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Emotional Bosworth wins race walk silver with British record
Available to UK users only