Commonwealth Games: Nick Miller wins hammer gold as Mark Dry takes bronze

Mark Dry and Nick Miller were two of six home nations athletes competing in the hammer final

England's Nick Miller broke the Commonwealth Games record to win gold in the men's hammer throw as Scotland's Mark Dry took bronze.

Miller, the Glasgow 2014 silver medallist, was 11th after two throws having struggled in the early rounds.

The 24-year-old went into gold medal position on his third throw before breaking the record with an effort of 80.26m.

Australia's Matty Denny won silver with Dry securing third in the final round.

England's Taylor Campbell was in the bronze medal position going into the final round but finished fifth, ahead of Northern Ireland's Dempsey McGuigan and Wales' Osian Jones in sixth and seventh respectively.

Scotland's Chris Bennett placed 10th.