Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat Australia to win gold in bowls men's triple final

Scotland's Darren Burnett helped secure gold for Scotland

Scotland defeated Australia 19-14 in a thrilling lawn bowls men's triple final to take the gold medal.

Australia went ahead for the first time in the 11th end, but Scotland responded well to take a 10-9 lead.

The hosts went 14-13 in front, but Darren Burnett moved Scotland back into a 16-14 lead in the penultimate end.

Scotland's trio of Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Burnett took another three in the final end with Australia missing with their final shot.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. We beat the Aussies in their backyard," said Burnett.

"I knew it was up to me to deliver one or two big ones."