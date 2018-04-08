BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Asha Philip, Corinne Humphreys & NI's Amy Foster through in 100m heats
Home nations sprint trio through in 100m heats
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Corinne Humphreys, Asha Philip and Northern Ireland's Amy Foster progress to the semi-finals of the Women's 100m at the Commonwealth Games.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Emotional Bosworth wins race walk silver with British record
Available to UK users only