BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Asha Philip, Corinne Humphreys & NI's Amy Foster through in 100m heats

England's Corinne Humphreys, Asha Philip and Northern Ireland's Amy Foster progress to the semi-finals of the Women's 100m at the Commonwealth Games.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.

