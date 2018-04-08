Commonwealth Games: England's hockey teams stutter after early wins

Media playback is not supported on this device England score quick opener

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's women's and men's hockey teams saw their winning starts to the Commonwealth Games come to an end.

Alex Danson put the women in front after just 35 seconds, but India, who lost to Wales in their opening game, came from behind to win 2-1.

That put them level with England at the top of Pool A with one pool game left.

England's men came from behind before Pakistan struck with three minutes left to secure a 2-2 draw, but England still edged clear at the top of Pool B.

Wales or India will draw level with England at the top of Pool B if there is a winner in their pool game later on Sunday (10:30 BST).

Scotland's men's team then face host nation Australia in Pool A (12:30).