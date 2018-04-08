BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England sprinters Harry Aikines-Aryeete and Adam Gemili progress to the semi-finals
Gemili & Aikines-Aryeete through in 100m heats
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England sprinters Harry Aikines-Aryeete and Adam Gemili qualify for the men's 100m semi-finals alongside big names such as South Africa's Akani Simbine and Yohan Blake at the Commonwealth Games.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Emotional Bosworth wins race walk silver with British record
Available to UK users only