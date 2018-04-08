Commonwealth Games: England win women's team table tennis bronze

England's players celebrate their bronze medal

England beat Australia with a game to spare to win bronze in the women's team table tennis at the Commonwealth Games.

Tin-Tin Ho wrapped up a 3-1 victory at the Oxenford Studios by winning her singles match against Miao Miao.

Ho had earlier beaten Melissa Tapper in the opening match, but Jian Fang Lay eased past Kelly Sibley in the next match to level it at 1-1.

Sibley and Maria Tsaptsinos then beat Miao and Lay in the doubles before Ho showed her composure to finish the job.