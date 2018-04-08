Individual bronze for Scotland's Daniel Purvis in the men's floor final

Scotland's Daniel Purvis celebrates his bronze medal

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Scotland's Daniel Purvis won bronze in the men's floor final, his second medal of the Games so far.

Olympic bronze medallist Purvis, 27, scored 13.733 as he added to his bronze in Thursday's team final.

He was unable to add another medal in the men's rings final, having to settle for a seventh place finish.

Team-mate Hamish Carter came fourth in the men's floor final, following on from his sixth-place finish in the Individual All-Around.