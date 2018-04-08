BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beat Whitlock to pommel horse gold

Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beats Whitlock to pommel horse gold

Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan upsets the odds to beat English favourite Max Whitlock in the pommel horse final, claiming his country's first gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

