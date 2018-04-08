BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold
Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland triples beat hosts Australia to lawn bowls gold in a thrilling match that went down to the final end in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: 'Caused some carnage' - when hammer throws go wrong
Available to UK users only