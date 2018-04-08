BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Olivia Breen wins gold with T38 long jump record
Wales' Breen wins gold with T38 long jump record
Wales' Olivia Breen leaps to gold in the T38 long jump with a Commonwealth Games record of 4.86m, 50cm ahead of Australia's silver-medal winner Erin Cleaver in the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast.
